Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Sunday

Rask will start between the pipes Sunday against the Canadiens.

Rask sat out the first game of the team's back-to-back set Saturday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he will return to the net Sunday. The veteran netminder hasn't performed at his best of late, allowing at least three goals in each of his last six starts. He will look to change that Sunday and receives a decent shot at doing so against a Canadiens club that's lost five of its last six games.