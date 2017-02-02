Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Wednesday
Rask will start in net Wednesday against the Capitals,
Rask has allowed nine goals over the last three contests, but earned a victory in each of the contests. The veteran netminder has actually posted better numbers (2.04 GAA, .925 save percentage) on the road this season, but has another tough task on his hands Wednesday against the high-powered Capitals offense.
