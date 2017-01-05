Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In line to start Thursday

Rask is in line to start Thursday's game against the Oilers.

Rask's top backup, Anton Khudobin, was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Wednesday, but he was on the ice with the team Thursday morning. Either way, there's an opportunity for Rask's understudy -- be it Khudobin or potential recall Zane McIntyre -- to see some action this weekend, with the Bruins playing back-to-back road tilts, against the Panthers on Saturday and the Hurricanes on Sunday.