Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Leads team onto ice

Rask led the team onto the ice for pregame warmups and thus will start Monday against the Devils.

The Finnish netminder will kick off 2017 looking for his third win in a row and fourth in five starts. He's been nothing short of outstanding this season with an impeccable 19-7-3 record, a .929 save percentage and stingy 1.92 GAA, and gets to face a Devils squad that sits 27th in the league with an average of 2.24 goals per game .