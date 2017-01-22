Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Leaves Sunday, not feeling well

Rask left Sunday's game against the Penguins after not feeling well and did not return.

After the game, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe noted that Rask had left the game with a migraine, a problem that he has dealt with and has caused him to leave games in the past. Head problems like migraines can be tricky to treat, so it remains to be seen if this will cause Rask to miss any more time.