Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Leaves Thursday's game with injury

Rask left Thursday's game in Nashville during the first period after taking a shot to the mask and didn't come out of the locker room for the second period, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

The goaltender was hit in the jaw/neck area by the puck 13 minutes into the game and was replaced by Zane McIntyre. Rask has had some rough outings in the new year, with a .902 save percentage in four games, so an injury setback is not what he needs right now. More news should come out following the game or after Friday's practice.

