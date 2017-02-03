Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Likely to start Saturday

Rask (groin) will not practice Friday as he's taking a day off for maintenance. Still, David Alter of The Athletic reports the goalie is expected to play against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Following Wednesday's loss to the Capitals, Rask told reporters, "just popped my groin a little bit," which makes it sound like he's dealt with the sensation in the past and evidently isn't too concerned. The Bruins have yet to call up a third goalie from the minors, further suggesting that Rask should be good to go in this next one. However, we'll let you know if that changes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola