Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Looks to bounce back in Game 4

Rask is slated to start Wednesday's home game against the Senators, CSN's Joe Haggerty reports.

As long as he remains healthy, Rask is entrenched as the B's starting goalie for the team's postseason run. With Boston down to Ottawa 2-1 in their first-round playoff series, Rask will look to get back on the winning track Wednesday night after dropping consecutive 4-3 decisions in overtime. Aiding his cause in that quest will be the anticipated return of Colin Miller to the team's banged up blue line. Moreover, it's reasonable to expect key forward David Krejci to be sharper in his second game back from an undisclosed upper-body injury.