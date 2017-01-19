Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Loses to Wings in ugly fashion

Rask saved just 20 of 25 shots and one of three shootout attempts during Wednesday's loss to Detroit.

Game-to-game inconsistency has become the norm for Rask since late November. He's now a mediocre 11-9-3 over his past 24 starts while sporting an underwhelming .903 save percentage and has allowed three goals or more in 13 of the 24 games. If the sell-high window is still open, it is time to pounce. This shouldn't have set up as a difficult matchup, either. After all, entering Wednesday's game, Boston owned a league-best Corsi For percentage (55.09) and allowed the fewest scoring chances per 60 minutes (22.74), whereas Detroit boasts a middle-of-the-pack offense.