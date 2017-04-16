Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 25 saves in OT loss

Rask made 25 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Rask has been solid and he'll need to be -- the team lost another defender (Adam McQuaid) in the first period. The team was already down to its ninth defenseman on the depth chart before the game.

