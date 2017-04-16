Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 25 saves in OT loss
Rask made 25 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Rask has been solid and he'll need to be -- the team lost another defender (Adam McQuaid) in the first period. The team was already down to its ninth defenseman on the depth chart before the game.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Saturday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stands tall in Game 1 victory•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Game 1 start•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes cameo in season finale•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Comes up short in shootout against Senators•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Thursday start•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...