Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 26 saves in win

Rask made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.

Rask is now 19-7-3 on the season and sits near the top of the league in wins, GAA and save percentage. He has returned to his dominant ways after an "off" 2015-16.

