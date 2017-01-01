Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 26 saves in win
Rask made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.
Rask is now 19-7-3 on the season and sits near the top of the league in wins, GAA and save percentage. He has returned to his dominant ways after an "off" 2015-16.
