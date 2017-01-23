Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Not at practice Monday

Rask was not on the ice for practice Monday as he was being evaluated by doctors after leaving Sunday's game against the Penguins due to migraine/vision issues.

Rask has bounced back from migraine issues in the past, so he could be back in action as soon as Tuesday's game against the Red Wings. The Bruins have now lost four straight games and would no doubt prefer to see Rask in net Tuesday, given the collective struggles of his backups to date.