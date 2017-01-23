Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Not at practice Monday
Rask was not on the ice for practice Monday as he was being evaluated by doctors after leaving Sunday's game against the Penguins due to migraine/vision issues.
Rask has bounced back from migraine issues in the past, so he could be back in action as soon as Tuesday's game against the Red Wings. The Bruins have now lost four straight games and would no doubt prefer to see Rask in net Tuesday, given the collective struggles of his backups to date.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Leaves Sunday, not feeling well•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Sunday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Saves 21 of 22 shots in losing effort•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start against Chicago•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Loses to Wings in ugly fashion•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Wednesday•