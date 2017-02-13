Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Perfect in win over Montreal

Rask stopped all 25 shots he faced in Sunday's win over the Canadiens.

A key victory for Rask, who has struggled against Montreal in the past. The 29-year-old rebounded well after a rough stretch in which he surrendered at least three goals in six straight games. Rask continues to be a reliable fantasy play, sporting a 27-13-4 record with a .912 save percentage. The team is now 3-0-0 since the firing of Claude Julien, so Sunday's shutdown performance could be the start of something new moving forward. Rask is an elite workhorse who should be rolled out with confidence whenever he gets the nod.