Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Practices Friday
Referring to Rask's status after the goalie absorbed a shot to his throat area Thursday, Coach Claude Julien noted Friday that "Tuukka is good."
Rask -- who was forced out of Thursday's loss to the Predators in the first period -- was able to practice Friday, and based on that, along with Julien's assessment, we expect the B's top goalie to be a candidate to start Saturday's game against the Flyers.
