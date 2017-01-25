Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Prevails in overtime Tuesday
Rask allowed three goals on 26 shots but emerged victorious in a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Finnish netminder, who's now up to 23 and back in sixth among NHL netminders. At this rate, Rask shouldn't have much issue surpassing last year's 31 wins, and his .920 save percentage and 2.11 GAA are improvement's over 2015-16's marks of .915 and 2.56, also.
