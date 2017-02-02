Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Pulls groin against Caps

Rask saved just 17 of 22 shots and said he injured his groin during Wednesday's loss to Washington, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

Obviously, the status of Rask's injury is more concerning than his poor outing. After all, the Capitals now sport an active 13-2-1 record with an average of 4.38 goals per game dating back to the beginning of January. Rask saw his save percentage drop and GAA climb in each of the past three months, so his fantasy value was already beginning to slide. For now, you'll want to avoid any hasty roster decisions until the significance of his injury comes to light, but it also isn't out of the question to begin considering alternatives in case Rask is eyeing an injury absence.