Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Ready for date with Sabres

Rask will protect the cage from the visiting Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

Rask stood tall against the Sabres on the road Thursday -- he stopped 31 of 33 shots en route to his 18th win -- so the B's will turn right back to the Finn in this one, despite how he's actually posted better numbers away from Boston. Rask is 7-4-0 with a 2.11 GAA and .913 save mark on home ice, which still screams "start me!" in the fantasy realm.