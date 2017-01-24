Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Retains starting status Tuesday
Rask will tend the twine for Tuesday night's matchup against the Red Wings.
Rask had to exit his last start early while dealing with a migraine, but he's apparently ready to go and will aim to end a four-game losing streak, during which he's allowed 11 goals on just 84 shots. He'll try to do so against a Detroit team that is averaging 2.73 goals per game in January.
