Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Saved by rookie in Game 5

Rask denied 41 of 43 shots from the Senators on Friday, en route to a double-overtime win for Game 5.

The Finnish backstop saw more than half of the shots between the first period and the initial overtime, and Bruins rookie Sean Kuraly bailed him out with the game-tying and double-overtime tallies to force a Game 6 at home Sunday. Rask has a 2.14 GAA in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs -- though that's only eighth best, and his .924 save percentage pales in comparison to the mark held by other playoff goalies like Pekka Rinne (.976), Jake Allen (.966) or Henrik Lundqvist (.944), just to name a few.