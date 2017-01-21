Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Saves 21 of 22 shots in losing effort

Rask saved 21 of 22 shots during Friday's tough-luck loss to Chicago.

Rask was unbeatable through the first 58:34 of the game, but a late third-period goal was the lone tally on the scoresheet, and Boston finished on the wrong side of the goalie duel. With a disastrous .828 save percentage and 4.01 GAA through his previous three outings, this was a solid rebound from the veteran goalie. However, Rask has been slowing showing statistical decline throughout the year, and his fantasy value could continue to dwindle through the second half of the campaign.