Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Says he'll be okay

Rask, who was forced out of Thursday's loss to the Predators in the first period after absorbing a shot to the throat area, said afterward that he was "going to be okay," CSN New England reports.

While it appears as though Rask avoided a serious injury Thursday, his status for Saturday's 1:00 ET contest against the Flyers has yet to be clarified. If the Bruins elect to rest him, Zane McIntyre -- who stopped 14 of 16 shots (in 45:35 worth of ice time) in relief of Rask on Thursday -- would be in line to draw the start in goal for the team.

