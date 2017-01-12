Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to face Nashville on Thursday

Rask is in line to start Thursday's game against the Predators.

Through 33 games played to date, Rask's numbers across the board are improved from his 2015-16 marks. Specifically, he's logged a 21-9-3 record to go along with a 1.97 GAA, .926 save percentage and five shutouts, while earning a spot on the 2017 NHL All-Star Team in the process. Rask will square off Thursday against a Nashville squad that has tallied five times over its last three outings.

