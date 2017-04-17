Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to face Senators in Boston on Monday

Rask is slated to start Monday's playoff game at home against the Senators, the Boston Herald reports.

With the B's and Sens having split the first two games of the teams' first-round playoff series, which opened in Ottawa, Rask will look to get Boston back in the lead, following Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss. Playing at home for the next two contests should help the B's cause, but the blue line corps in front of Rask is currently taxed, with Adam McQuaid, Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug all sidelined and Colin Miller considered a game-time decision for Monday's tilt.