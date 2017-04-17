Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Set to face Senators in Boston on Monday
Rask is slated to start Monday's playoff game at home against the Senators, the Boston Herald reports.
With the B's and Sens having split the first two games of the teams' first-round playoff series, which opened in Ottawa, Rask will look to get Boston back in the lead, following Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss. Playing at home for the next two contests should help the B's cause, but the blue line corps in front of Rask is currently taxed, with Adam McQuaid, Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug all sidelined and Colin Miller considered a game-time decision for Monday's tilt.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 25 saves in OT loss•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Saturday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stands tall in Game 1 victory•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Game 1 start•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes cameo in season finale•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Comes up short in shootout against Senators•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...