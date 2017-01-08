Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Shuts out Panthers

Rask made 25 saves in a 4-0 win over the Panthers on Saturday. It was his fourth shutout of the season.

Rask now has 20 wins and is tied with Devan Dubnyk and Cam Talbot for second in the NHL in that category. His 1.93 GAA is third-best among qualified leaders and his .928 sits just outside the top-five. Rask is back to his dominant self after an "off" 2015-16. Use him well.