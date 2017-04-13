Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stands tall in Game 1 victory

Rask saved 26 of 27 shots during Wednesday's Game 1 win over Ottawa.

Bobby Ryan scored a pretty second-period goal, but it stood as the only blemish, and Rask was able to shut the door on Ottawa, enabling the Bruins to complete a comeback win. It wouldn't be surprising if this series continued to be low-scoring, so Rask will have plenty of upside in daily contests, especially with Boston typically being the superior possession team.

