Rask (groin) will patrol the home net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

Evidently, not even a groin tweak could stand in the way of Rask making his 12th consecutive start between the pipes. He'll see shots from the league's sixth-ranked offense, though it's worth noting that the Buds have dropped three consecutive games; they're caught in a scoring funk with just five goals over that span.