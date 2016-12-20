Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Tuesday against Islanders
Rask will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Islanders.
Rask was perfect in his last outing, stopping all 18 shots he faced en route to a tidy 1-0 shutout victory over the Kings on Sunday. The Finnish backstop will look to pick up his 17th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Islanders club that has lost five consecutive games.
