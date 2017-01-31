Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Tuesday in Tampa Bay

Rask will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Lightning.

Rask has struggled lately, compiling a 2-3-1 record while posting an ugly 3.19 GAA and .871 save percentage over his last six appearances. However, the Finnish backstop has played well enough to earn wins in back-to-back starts, and will now look to pick up a third consecutive victory in a decent road matchup with a Lightning team that is 12-8-2 at home this season.