Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 29, gets back in win column

Rask allowed just a single goal on 30 shots in Thursday's win over the Panthers.

Although the Finn still owns sparkling ratios for the season, he's been rather inconsistent lately -- over a seven-start span coming into Thursday's action, he'd won just three times while posting an .893 save percentage. However, he took advantage of a Florida team that's struggled to find twine all year long, bouncing back effectively from a rough one against the Islanders on Tuesday. It's unclear whether Rask will start in the second of back-to-backs Friday in Carolina, so his owners will want to check back to see whether they'll get another start out of him before the NHL's Christmas break.