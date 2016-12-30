Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Stops 31 in comeback win

Rask stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Rask allowed two goals in the first period, but shut the door from there as his team came back from a 2-0 deficit. While this was just his fourth time holding the opposition to two or fewer goals in the past 10 games, the Finnish netminder still has five wins over that span. Overall, Rask's 18-7-3 with a 1.96 GAA and .927 save percentage.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola