Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Thursday against Florida

Rask will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Panthers.

Rask was shaky in his last outing, surrendering three goals on 13 shots before being yanked in the second period of Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The Finnish netminder will look to bounce back in a favorable road matchup with a Panthers team averaging 2.57 goals per game at home this season, 21st in the NHL.