Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Tending twine Wednesday
Rask will protect the goal posts in Wednesday's road contest with the Red Wings.
Rask has had some bumpy sailing of late, tallying a 2.68 GAA and .881 save percentage over his last six games. He does have three wins during that span, however, including a 25-save, shutout performance against the Panthers on Jan. 7. The Finnish netminder will look to secure his 23rd win against a Red Wings' offense that averages 2.43 goals per contest, good for 24th in the NHL.
