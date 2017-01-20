Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start against Chicago

Rask will be the starting goaltender in Friday's tilt against Chicago.

The veteran has been having a pretty good season with a .919 save percentage and 2.11 GAA. That said, he's struggled lately, with an .828 save percentage and 4.01 GAA in his last three games. Unfortunately for him, he will need to face a Chicago team that averages 2.77 goals per game, so he will be in a position to struggle again.