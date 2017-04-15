Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Saturday
Rask will tend the twine for Game 2 against Ottawa on Saturday.
Rask was stellar in Game 1 stopping 26 of 27 shots faced en route to a comeback win. This season, the 30-year-old posted great numbers -- 37 wins, 2.23 GAA, .915 save percentage. Expect another quality game from Rask, as this series appears to be low scoring.
