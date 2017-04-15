Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Saturday

Rask will tend the twine for Game 2 against Ottawa on Saturday.

Rask was stellar in Game 1 stopping 26 of 27 shots faced en route to a comeback win. This season, the 30-year-old posted great numbers -- 37 wins, 2.23 GAA, .915 save percentage. Expect another quality game from Rask, as this series appears to be low scoring.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...