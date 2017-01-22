Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will start Sunday

Rask will be in the crease for Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.

The Finn was in a bit of a rough patch, with an .828 save percentage over three games, but broke out on Friday, stopping 21 of 22 shots against the Blackhawks. To avoid a relapse, he'll need to deal with a Penguins team that leads the league in goals per game with 3.60, as well as shots per game with 34.6.

