Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will tend twine Sunday

Rask will be in the crease for Sunday's Game 6 against Ottawa, Joe Haggerty of CSN NE reports.

Tuuks had a couple rough games in Game 2 and 3, but his last two times out have been stellar, stopping 67 of 70 shots. He'll need another similar performance to avoid elimination, given how well the opposing goalie Craig Anderson has played, stopping 58 of 61 shots in that span as well, including a 22 shot shutout in Game 4.