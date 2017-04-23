Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will tend twine Sunday

Rask will be in the crease for Sunday's Game 6 against Ottawa, Joe Haggerty of CSN NE reports.

Tuuks had a couple rough games in Game 2 and 3, but his last two times out have been stellar, stopping 67 of 70 shots. He'll need another similar performance to avoid elimination, given how well the opposing goalie Craig Anderson has played, stopping 58 of 61 shots in that span as well, including a 22 shot shutout in Game 4.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...