Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Wins despite making just 14 saves

Rask allowed three goals on only 17 shots Tuesday, but came away with a 5-3 road win over the Blues.

His team put more than twice that many shots on the Blues' goaltenders and the game was never really in question, so all three goals were essentially meaningless to anyone but Rask and his fantasy owners. Despite the win, this certainly wasn't the encore we wanted to see in the aftermath of his shutout against Florida, and the Finn's inconsistency has been maddening. He's failed to string together a winning streak longer than two games since early November, and his save percentage over his past 14 appearances is just .906.