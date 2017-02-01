Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Wins despite stopping just 18

Rask made only 18 saves on 21 shots Tuesday, but that was enough for a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

He can thank his offense for flipping the script on a 1-0 deficit and then striking twice more after the Finn let Tampa tie the game at 2-2. Rask's now won three straight, but he's given up three goals and posted sub-.900 save marks in all three of those games. Incredibly, he hasn't won a game while simultaneously posting a save percentage over .900 since shutting out Florida back on Jan. 7. In 10 appearances since that one, he's still gone 5-3-1, but with a 3.04 GAA and .868 save mark.