Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Yanked after fourth goal squeaks through

Rask (groin) struggled Saturday against Toronto, allowing four goals on 14 shots before he was pulled halfway through the second period of a 6-5 loss.

He was solid in the first, but allowed three goals in a 1:46 span of the second. The yank didn't seem to be related to a tight groin, but instead to a shaky performance. Rask has allowed 12 goals in three games since the All-Star break. Let's hope his timing hasn't been affected by that three-on-three showcase.