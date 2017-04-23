Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Yields three goals in overtime loss during Game 6

Rask allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime defeat during Game 6 of the first round against the Senators. Ottawa won the series, 4-2.

The 30-year-old stopped 26 of 27 on even strength, but that wasn't enough, as the Senators tallied two scores on the power play. Although Rask posted a .920 save percentage in the series, that wasn't enough either. Three of Ottawa's four wins in the series came in overtime, and the other was a 1-0 victory where the Bruins mustered up just 22 shots on goal. It's now been three years since Rask won the Vezina Trophy, but he remains a top 10 fantasy goaltender heading into next season.

