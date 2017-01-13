McIntyre stopped 14 of 16 shots after relieving Tuukka Rask in the first period of Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

It's not a pretty line, but he did make at least one highlight-reel-worthy stop. Rask took a shot "in the throat area," per coach Claude Julien, which could cause him to miss some time. That would give McIntyre a chance to step in as the temporary No. 1, though it's unclear whether the 24-year-old is ready for such a role. He's been quite literally unbeatable in the AHL (10-0-0 with a .951 save percentage), but the NHL results haven't been nearly so good (.863 save mark), albeit in a small sample.