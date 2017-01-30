The Bruins have assigned McIntyre to AHL Providence.

The move allows McIntyre to participate in the AHL All-Star Game, but there's a solid chance he'll be back with the Bruins in short order. For now, Anton Khudobin is up with the big club to back up Tuukka Rask. Though McIntyre's numbers with Boston (0-3-1 record, 3.95 GAA and .860 save percentage) to date are nothing special, he's been dazzling at the AHL level this season. In 13 games for Providence, he's logged a sparkling 11-0-0 record with a 1.44 GAA and .950 save percentage, numbers that suggest that the 24-year-old could turn things around at the NHL level as the current campaign rolls along, if he's needed again.