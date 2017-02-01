McIntyre has been recalled by the Bruins.

McIntyre re-joins the big club to back up Tuukka Rask after participating in the 2017 AHL All-Star Game festivities. Though the 24-year-old's NHL results to date (0-3-1 record, 3.95 GAA and .860 save percentage) have been unimpressive, McIntyre has sizzled at the AHL level this season. In 13 appearances for Providence, he's recorded a tidy 11-0-0 record, to go along with a 1.44 GAA and .950 save percentage. Though Rask is destined to see the bulk of the Bruins' starts in net as the campaign rolls along, McIntyre is a candidate to continue to see spot starts, while his outstanding play in the minors hints at the possibility that the winner of 2014-15 Mike Richter Award (given to the most outstanding goaltender in NCAA men's hockey) could turn things around at the NHL level down the stretch.