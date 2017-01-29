Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Called up from AHL
McIntyre has been recalled from AHL Providence.
McIntyre has appeared in seven games this season, posting a 3.95 GAA and an .860 save percentage in those outings. If he sees any playing time backing up Tuukka Rask, it likely won't be much, and it probably won't go very well either.
