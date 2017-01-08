McIntyre is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the Hurricanes.

While coach Claude Julien has not confirmed the Bruins' starting goalie for the contest, with the team having played Saturday it's reasonable to expect that Tuukka Rask could get a breather Sunday, which would pave the way for McIntyre to draw his third career NHL start. While the 24-year-old went 0-2 in a prior stint with the big club this season, he's been dominant in the minors, going 10-0-0 for AHL Providence to date, with a 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage.