Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Extended qualifying offer
The Bruins have extended a qualifying offer to McIntyre, CSN New England reports.
As is the case with fellow netminding prospect Malcolm Subban, McIntyre is slated to become a restricted free agent. By qualifying the duo, the B's will retain their rights, which sets the stage for McIntyre and Subban to continue to battle for slotting on the team's goaltender depth chart behind NHLers Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin. While McIntyre hasn't enjoyed great results in his stints with the big club to date, he's coming off another strong effort with AHL Providence in which he logged a 21-6-1 record with a 2.03 GAA and .930 save percentage over the course of 31 regular-season contests in 2016-17.
