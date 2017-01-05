McIntyre was recalled from AHL Providence on Thursday, TSN reports.

McIntyre, who was recently named December's AHL goalie of the month after going 10-0-0 with a 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage this season, will now get his second crack with the big club. Anton Khudobin was waiver Wednesday, which means that McIntyre will likely be the No. 2 guy behind Tuukka Rask for the time being. Rask is set to start Thursday so McIntyre might get an opportunity to make his 2016-17 NHL debut on the road Saturday against Florida or Sunday against Carolina.