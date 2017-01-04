McIntyre was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Overall, McIntyre ---who earned nine victories for AHL Provience in December -- has logged a sparkling 10-0-0 record in 12 AHL games this season, to go along with 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage. With fellow goalie Anton Khudobin having been placed on waivers by the Bruins, McIntyre's outstanding play with Providence is likely to earn him a call-up to the big club.