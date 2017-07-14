Play

McIntyre secured a two-year, two-way contract with Boston on Friday.

McIntyre was in the crease for eight games this year on his way to a 0-4-1 record with a .858 save percentage -- a far cry from his University of North Dakota numbers, where he went 29-10-3 during his senior season. Anton Khudobin figures to be the backup for the Bruins during the 2017-18 campaign, which will leave McIntyre battling for ice time in the minors with fellow netminder Malcolm Subban.

