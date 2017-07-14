Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Pens two-year pact
McIntyre secured a two-year, two-way contract with Boston on Friday.
McIntyre was in the crease for eight games this year on his way to a 0-4-1 record with a .858 save percentage -- a far cry from his University of North Dakota numbers, where he went 29-10-3 during his senior season. Anton Khudobin figures to be the backup for the Bruins during the 2017-18 campaign, which will leave McIntyre to battle it out for ice time in the minors with fellow netminder Malcolm Subban.
More News
-
Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Extended qualifying offer•
-
Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Sent down Thursday•
-
Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Up with big club again•
-
Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Immediately sent back to minors•
-
Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Returned to AHL Providence•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...